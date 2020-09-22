ROH Pure Tournament 1st Rd Cont. Romero/Finlay & DELIRIOUS /Sydal Results

ROH is back with the Pure Championship Tournament and we have two more amazing matches from the 1st rd. One from Block A & one from Block B.





In a classic student vs. teacher storyline here, Rocky Romero & David Finlay do not let us down. Both Romero & Finlay trained in the New Japan Dojo, one of them more recent then the other. Both men tried to get the other to use up their rope breaks & it truly builds suspense. In the end, David Finlay gets the upper hand & the victory over the veteran, Rocky Romero.



In the second match; Delirious & his winning streak take on the high flying Matt Sydal. This match was everything I expected; intense, suspenseful & I truly had no idea who was going to come out on top. I LOVED the ending of this match, as Sydal used Delirious's own Cobra Clutch for the win & advances in the tournament.



You can catch the most recent EPISODE Here



Or, check out the highlights below:







ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Rocky Romero vs. David Finlay





Matt Sydal v. Delirious

