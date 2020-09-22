ROH Pure Tournament 1st Rd Cont. Romero/Finlay & DELIRIOUS /Sydal Results

ROH Pure Tournament 1st Rd Cont. Romero/Finlay & DELIRIOUS /Sydal Results

Author:
Updated:
Original:

ROH is back with the Pure Championship Tournament and we have two more amazing matches from the 1st rd.  One from Block A & one from Block B.

In a classic student vs. teacher storyline here, Rocky Romero & David Finlay do not let us down. Both Romero & Finlay trained in the New Japan Dojo, one of them more recent then the other.  Both men tried to get the other to use up their rope breaks & it truly builds suspense.  In the end, David Finlay gets the upper hand & the victory over the veteran, Rocky Romero.

In the second match; Delirious & his winning streak take on the high flying Matt Sydal.  This match was everything I expected; intense, suspenseful & I truly had no idea who was going to come out on top.  I LOVED the ending of this match, as Sydal used Delirious's own Cobra Clutch for the win & advances in the tournament.

You can catch the most recent EPISODE Here

Or, check out the highlights below:


Rocky Romero vs. David Finlay


Matt Sydal v. Delirious

Related Articles