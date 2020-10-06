ROH Pure Tournament 1st Rd Cont. Williams/Taylor & Black/Deppen Results

ROH Pure Championship Tournament Cont.



Matches

Block A: 1st Rd. Tracy Williams v. Rust Taylor



Hot Sauce Williams; the veteran, takes on Rust Taylor, the new comer. In a hard fought battle & a great showing from Rust Taylor; Hot Sauce Williams had to endure a lot of punishment to eventually land a piledriver, which he followed up with the cross face for the submission. Rust Taylor truly showed that he belonged inside that ROH ring & I look froward to seeing more from him in the future.

Block B: 1st Rd. PJ Black v. Tony Deppen



In another; veteran verse newcomer match, PJ Black took on Tony Deppen. Tony Deppen may be a newcomer to a ROH ring, but he has been dominating the independent scene for several years now. Deppen got himself over with a passionate promo about succeeding and doing what it takes for his family (Deppen is awaiting his first born). Deppen followed up that passionate promote with a great showing. Taking nothing away from PJ Black; who ended up going over in this great battle, it was Tony Deppen who got over & I expect to see more of Tony Deppen being this intensity to a Ring of Honor ring.

At the end of this weeks ROH TV, we see a vignette telling us to control our narrative. Here is that vignette. Who is on their way to ROH? Let us know at Putting You Over on twitter & @WNW

