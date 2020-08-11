This year has been a rough year for the pro wrestling industry as many companies had to pause their television tapings due to the current climate. Ring of Honor was one of those companies as they had to cancel their television tapings but, it seems like they are reopening up the shop this month.

According to rohwrestling.com the company is looking to resume television tapings on a closed set in Maryland

Here is the tweet with the link to the article on their website:

The article also states that the tapings will pick up right where ROH left off and that was the ROH Pure Title Tournament.

