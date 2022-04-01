ROH Supercard of Honor Preview 4.1.22

Tonight ROH kinda hits the reset button coming back from a hiatus and under the new management of AEW CEO and GM, Tony Khan.

Four titles will be on the line including a unification match and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via ROH) - Rising star Willow and veteran star Mercedes Martinez will meet at Supercard of Honor on April 1 in suburban Dallas to determine the Interim ROH Women’s World Champion.

The winner of the match will face reigning ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo at a later date. Purrazzo, who also is the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, is unavailable to compete at Supercard, as she is already booked that day for Impact Wrestling’s Multiverse of Matches.

Willow is known for her big smile and bubbly personality, but she’s as tough as they come once the bell rings. She has scored victories over the likes of Purrazzo, Britt Baker and Tasha Steelz, and gave then-ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C some anxious moments in their title match at Final Battle in December.

Martinez, who is a member of the AEW roster, has been wrestling for more than 20 years and is still at the top of her game. A two-time former Shimmer Champion who competed briefly in ROH in 2006, Martinez is adept at both technical wrestling and brawling.

Which of these talented athletes will walk out of Supercard as the Interim ROH Women’s World Champion?

Preview (via ROH) - A huge match for the ROH Pure Title has been signed for Supercard of Honor, as champion Josh Woods faces Wheeler Yuta for the first time ever on Friday, April 1 in suburban Dallas.

Woods has been the reigning Pure Champion since defeating Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor in September. Gresham had held the title for nearly a year and was 12-0 in Pure Rules matches before “The Technical Beast” beat him.

Woods has defended the Pure title both in and outside of ROH and is 7–0 in those matches.

Yuta, a well-rounded, cerebral competitor who has trained in Japanese dojos, is one of pro wrestling’s brightest young stars. He competed in the Pure Title Tournament in 2020 and nearly upset Gresham in a first-round matchup.

Last year, Wheeler debuted in AEW, where he has been competing against some of the biggest stars in the sport.

Will Woods continue his reign? Or will Wheeler tame “The Technical Beast?”

Preview (via ROH) - “The Franchise of ROH” Jay Lethal returns to face rising star Lee Moriarty at Supercard of Honor on Friday, April 1 in suburban Dallas.

Moriarty will have his mentor, former ROH World Tag Team Champion Matt Sydal, in his corner for his first-ever singles match against Lethal.

Lethal has been on a roll since signing with AEW late last year. The two-time former ROH World Champion is 8-2 in singles matches in AEW.

Lethal’s last appearance in ROH was in December at Final Battle: End of an Era, where he lost to Jonathan Gresham in a hard-fought match for the original ROH World Championship belt.

The talented Moriarty was in high demand on the independent circuit before signing with AEW last September. He’s 5-3 in singles and tag matches in AEW in 2022 and has held his own against the likes of Bryan Danielson and CM Punk.

Moriarty made his ROH debut in a six-man tag match against Violence Unlimited at Death Before Dishonor on Sept. 9.

Will Lethal continue his winning ways? Or will Moriarty score the biggest victory of his career?

Preview (via ROH) - It's OFFICIAL, Tony Khan has booked the match fans have been waiting for, FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes take on AAA Tag Team Champs FTR at ROH Supercard of Honor!

Which of these teams will walk away from #SupercardOfHonor as the ROH World Tag Team Champions?

Preview (via ROH) - One of the hottest free agent in pro wrestling and newest signee to AEW will meet for the first time when Alex Zayne takes on SW3RVE The Realest at Supercard of Honor on Friday, April 1 in suburban Dallas.

It was announced during a Facebook Live chat with ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni and the ROH matchmaker Tuesday night that Zayne was signed to compete at Supercard. After the chat ended, it was revealed that SW3RVE would be Zayne’s opponent.

In a previous Facebook Live chat, SW3RVE was frequently mentioned by fans as someone they want to see compete at Supercard.

This will be SW3RVE’s ROH debut. The charismatic star was formerly known as Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in NXT, where he held the NXT North American Title for several months last year.

The high-flying Zayne is no stranger to ROH fans. He upset Bandido in his ROH debut in 2020 and won the Honor Rumble at Death Before Dishonor last year to earn a shot at the ROH World Championship.

Which of these dynamic stars will come out on top at Supercard of Honor?

Preview (via ROH) - Ninja Mack, one of the most innovative and exciting wrestlers on the independent scene, has signed to compete at Supercard of Honor on Friday, April 1 in suburban Dallas.

The news was announced during a Facebook Live chat with ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni and the ROH matchmaker Tuesday night.

In a previous Facebook Live chat, the matchmaker asked fans which wrestlers they wanted to see at Supercard, and Mack was one of the names most frequently mentioned.

Mack, who is a former Cirque du Soleil performer, has been dazzling wrestling fans with his high-flying style and athleticism over the past year and a half.

He has made a name for himself in Game Changer Wrestling competing against the likes of the Briscoes, Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne, Lio Rush and “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Mack also has wrestled for AAA in Mexico.

Preview (via ROH) - Joe Hendry wasn’t going to sit around and wait for his phone to ring. He wanted to be booked for Supercard of Honor, so he took matters into his own hands.

Hendry joined Tuesday night’s Facebook Live chat with Ian Riccaboni and the ROH matchmaker and demanded to be booked for the show, which takes place on Friday, April 1 in suburban Dallas. Fans on the chat said they wanted to see Hendry compete, so the ROH matchmaker made it official.

After not appearing in an ROH ring in the U.S. for nearly two years due to COVID travel restrictions, the native of Edinburgh, Scotland returned at Final Battle in December in a Four Corner Survival Match for the ROH World Television Title.

Hendry’s tag team partner, Dalton Castle, went into the match as the defending champion. During the match, Hendry showed his true colors by hitting Castle in the back of the head with the title belt.

Hendry, who had been an honorable competitor in ROH up to that point, made it clear that he was no longer playing by the rules. By booking himself for Supercard of Honor, that’s obviously still the case.

