ROH Supercard of Honor Results 4.1.22

Tonight was the first ROH back since announcing their hiatus last year and being bought by AEW GM and CEO, Tony Khan.

All the gold was on the line including a unification match and debuting superstars under the management of Tully Blanchard.

Here are the full results:

Zero Hour:

Colt Cabana defeated Blake Christian

A.Q.A defeated Miranda Alize

Gates of Agony w/Tully Blanchard defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad

Dalton Castle defeated Joe Hendry

Main Card:

Swerve Strickland defeated Alex Zayne

Brian Cage w/Tully Blanchard defeated Ninja Mack

Jay Lethal defeated Lee Moriarty w/Matt Sydal. Lethal turned heel

Mercedes Martinez defeated Willow to become the Interim ROH Women’s Championship

FTR defeated The Briscoes to become the new ROH World Tag Team Champions

Minoru Suzuki defeated Rhett Titus to become the new ROH World Television Champion

Wheeler Yuta defeated Josh Woods to become the new ROH Pure Champion

Wheeler Yuta is #ALLELITE

Jonathan Gresham defeated Bandido w/Chavo Guerrero to become the Undisputed ROH World Champion

Samoa Joe made his return and is officially #ALLELITE

