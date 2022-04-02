ROH Supercard of Honor Results 4.1.22
Tonight was the first ROH back since announcing their hiatus last year and being bought by AEW GM and CEO, Tony Khan.
All the gold was on the line including a unification match and debuting superstars under the management of Tully Blanchard.
Here are the full results:
Zero Hour:
Colt Cabana defeated Blake Christian
A.Q.A defeated Miranda Alize
Gates of Agony w/Tully Blanchard defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad
Dalton Castle defeated Joe Hendry
Main Card:
Swerve Strickland defeated Alex Zayne
Brian Cage w/Tully Blanchard defeated Ninja Mack
Jay Lethal defeated Lee Moriarty w/Matt Sydal. Lethal turned heel
Mercedes Martinez defeated Willow to become the Interim ROH Women’s Championship
FTR defeated The Briscoes to become the new ROH World Tag Team Champions
Minoru Suzuki defeated Rhett Titus to become the new ROH World Television Champion
Wheeler Yuta defeated Josh Woods to become the new ROH Pure Champion
Wheeler Yuta is #ALLELITE
Jonathan Gresham defeated Bandido w/Chavo Guerrero to become the Undisputed ROH World Champion
Samoa Joe made his return and is officially #ALLELITE
