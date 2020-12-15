ROH TV | Ep. 482 | Final Battle Go Home Show

The Bouncers v. Mark Briscoe & PCO

A great physical, bruising match between these two tag teams. The Bruisers seem to have a more physical edge to them. Mark Briscoe seems to have found the right substitute for his brother.



Highs & lows for both teams in this match & PCO almost died a couple times, but in the end PCO hits the moonsault for the victory.



Winner by pinfall: Mark Briscoe & PCO

Flip Gordon v. Josh Woods

In a PURE Rule match, Woods takes on Flip Gordon. Everything to gain for Woods & everything to lose for Flip Gordon.

A very technical showing from both men early on. Flip has to use his rope break very early after a catching Ankle Lock from Woods. Woods looks poised. After a test of strength, Woods continues to out wrestle Gordon. Flip does showcase some technical prowess himself. Gordon sends Woods to the outside & his a dive onto Woods.



A great match, where Woods showcased his ability & will be contending for the PURE title sooner then later & Gordon shows that he is just not a high flyer. In the end, it was Flip who ended up on top.

Winner by pinfall: Flip Gordon



