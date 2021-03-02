ROH TV ep493 | Championship Edition | Instant Results
ROH TV : Championship Edition
- La Faccion Ingobernable promo on their upcoming title matches with The Foundation & Shane Taylor respectively.
ROH Tag Team Championships - Pure Rules:
Kenny King & Dragon Lee defeat Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal (c) to become the New ROH World Tag Team Champions.
ROH World Championship:
RUSH (c) def. Shane Taylor to retain the ROH World Title.
FULL EPISODE: www.rohwrestling.com/current-tv-episode
Next week on ROH TV:
- Josh Woods vs. Dalton Castle in a Pure Rules match
- Jay Briscoe vs. Matt Taven vs. Jay Lethal vs. EC3 (#1 contenders match)