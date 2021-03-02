ROH TV ep493 | Championship Edition | Instant Results

ROH TV : Championship Edition

- La Faccion Ingobernable promo on their upcoming title matches with The Foundation & Shane Taylor respectively.





ROH Tag Team Championships - Pure Rules:



Kenny King & Dragon Lee defeat Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal (c) to become the New ROH World Tag Team Champions.

ROH World Championship:



RUSH (c) def. Shane Taylor to retain the ROH World Title.







FULL EPISODE: www.rohwrestling.com/current-tv-episode







Next week on ROH TV: