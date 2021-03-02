ROH TV ep493 | Championship Edition | Instant Results

ROH TV : Championship Edition

- La Faccion Ingobernable promo on their upcoming title matches with The Foundation & Shane Taylor respectively.  



ROH Tag Team Championships - Pure Rules: 

Kenny King & Dragon Lee defeat  Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal (c) to become the New ROH World Tag Team Champions. 



ROH World Championship: 

RUSH (c) def. Shane Taylor to retain the ROH World Title. 


FULL EPISODE: www.rohwrestling.com/current-tv-episode



Next week on ROH TV:  

  • Josh Woods vs. Dalton Castle in a Pure Rules match
  • Jay Briscoe vs. Matt Taven vs. Jay Lethal vs. EC3 (#1 contenders match)

