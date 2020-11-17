ROH TV Recap | 11.16.20

If you have not heard by now, ROH is back & tonight they aired another episode of ROH TV. This is the latest episode from the recent ROH Bubble taping, which took place in Baltimore, Maryland.





The Briscoes win via pin fall over the Soldiers of Savagery.







EC3 joined Riccaboni & Coleman at the announce table for this match & seemed to hang around & look lost after the Briscoes victory.

In a backstage spot; Jay Briscoe challenges EC3.

Shane Taylor wins via pin fall verse Kenny King

The 3rd time was the charm for this match between two friends. It was hard hitting, intense & ended in a hug between the two friends. Shane Taylor showed the word that he needs to be seen, needs to be heard & is out for the ROH World Title.

Also on the show:

-Recap from the Brody King & Dalton Castle match from the previous week, which they followed up with a Brody King promo. King is out for VIOLENCE & out for the ROH World Title.



-Video package showcasing the return of Matt Taven & his match verse Bateman.



- Kenny King is taking legal action in regards to his loss in the ROH Pure Title tournament.







Stick & Stay to Wrestling News World for more coverage on ROH TV & tune in to ROH next week 7p ET. #WatchROH