ROH Reportedly Will Be Releasing All Their Talent After Final Battle In December

Earlier today Ring of Honor posted a statement on Twitter stating that the company will be undergoing some major changes in the first quarter of the new year.

Here is the full official statement:

1 Gallery 1 Images

After the statement was released it has come to our attention that all contracted talent will be released from their deals effective immediately after the Final Battle PPV in December. ROH while promising to come back as a new company or redesign in quarter 2 of 2022 it just does not seem feasible for multiple reasons, however that is their intent.

Some people within the company had an idea that something like this was coming but not to this extent. ROH has slowly released or not extended many talent’s contracts recently. We at Wrestling News World wish them the best to those this effected by this change.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!