ROH TV Review 4-17-21

Hello everyone, and welcome to another one of my weekly ROH reviews; this week, we have two exciting clashes of partners facing off in singles action, one of which is for the Pure championship! Without further ado, let’s get started.

MATCH 1.

PURE RULES Pure Championship match.

Jonothan Gresham VS Jay Lethal

We kick things off with a pure championship match between two of the division's standard-bearers as Jay Lethal faces his protege, the pure champion Jonathan Gresham. For those unaware, here are the pure rules.

Three rope breaks per wrestler.

No closed fists to the face (one is allowed, second is a disqualification)

Lastly, if a wrestler interferes, their contract will be terminated on the spot.

Right away, I would like to mention that I thought them coming out together was a tiny and yet intriguing wrinkle to proceedings showing their unity and history as friends and opponents. This was a very crisp and technical battle with both men working over the other's arms in an attempt to wear them down for vicious submissions; regardless of their friendship, these two were in it to win!

I enjoyed this match, and I loved how technically sound it was throughout as Lethal used his experience and technique to control his younger partner. Still, Gresham is on a roll and was able to sneak a cradle pin outside of a headscissors.

WINNER VIA PINFALL.

JONATHAN GRESHAM!

This was an excellent contest that showed precisely what the pure division is all about. I can’t wait to see who Greshams next challenger is after this impressive victory.

MAIN EVENT!

Mark Briscoe VS Jay Briscoe.

Our main event is a brutal battle between brothers. As Mark and Jay Briscoe go head to head once again! In a quest to find out who is the better man, in a battle for pride and singles championship contention.

This was a fierce fight, just like I had anticipated. While I preferred the opening match just because of my personal preferences in styles, this was still incredibly fun to watch and had lots of hardcore elements!

WINNER VIA COUNTOUT.

MARK BRISCOE!

After an incredible physical fight on the floor, Mark Briscoe dove through a table with vicious acrobatics against his older brother. Leaving both men in tatters as Mark was able to barely beat the count and beat his brother in singles action for the first time in over a decade!

Conclusion

This was an entertaining episode with a little bit of everything for everyone. I’m thankful for the entertainment ROH has given me throughout these first 500 episodes, and I can’t wait for next week, which includes the in-ring debut of Violence Unlimited!

(Follow me on Twitter at @coolguysince01 for updates on my future projects and articles!)