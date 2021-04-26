ROH TV REVIEW 4-24-21

Hello everyone, and welcome to another one of my ROH TV reviews. This week we have a match featuring two young stars and the debut of a new faction in trios action.

So without ado, let’s get started!

MATCH 1. Dak Draper VS Eli Isom

We kick off this show with two young men fighting for positioning in the television championship rankings as Eli Isom battles Dak Draper. Both of which have opened a lot of eyes in recent months.

This was an excellent hard-hitting match with tons of great counters and storytelling for over 15 minutes. I absolutely loved it

MATCH RESULT TIME-LIMIT DRAW!

We were about to get a match restart until Dalton Castle interrupted with his new-ish persona in an attempt to” bring entertainment back” to R.O.H.

Ending with both men being hit with a low blow after Castle got them to let their guard down. This was a little weird, but I’m interested to see where it goes for all three men, and I hope to see a rematch between Dak and Eli at some point.

Solid stuff that left me wanting more in all aspects.

We then saw a recap of the Beer City Bruiser and Ken Dixion alliance and a promo by the Righteous faction. Both were effective in getting their points across. I'm excited to see what’s next for both storylines going into the next couple of weeks.

MAIN-EVENT VLNCE-UNLTD VS LFI

Our main event is a colossal six-man tag featuring the debut of Chris Dickinson along with RUSHs first in-ring action since the 19th-anniversary event. This was an incredibly fast-paced and brutal bout that showcased the strengths of both factions. Chris looked good in this element, and I want to see more of him, so this did its job in that respect.

WINNERS VIA DQ LFI.

I’m not a huge fan of these kinds of finishes, but they can have a place if they are used sparingly. ROH just has to be careful.

CONCLUSION.

This episode felt like a season premiere to set up the summer storylines. That wasn’t necessarily a bad thing, but I did notice that. Not the best episode, but it still served the purpose of setting the table. ROH is in for a hot summer, and I can’t wait!