ROH TV REVIEW 4-10-21

Hello everyone and welcome to my weekly ROH reviews! This week we have two fun matches as competitors fight for positions in the Pure and Tag Team championship rankings! Let’s get started.

Match 1. PURE RULES

Rocky Romeo VS Delirious

We kick things off with a Pure Rules contest between two old foes with lots to prove! As Rocky Romeo faces Delirious.

For those unaware here are the pure rules.

Three rope breaks per wrestler.

No closed fists to the face (one is allowed, second is a disqualification)

Lastly if a wrestler interferes their contract will be terminated on the spot.

This was an excellent match with a great combination of grappling and strikes the likes of which only the pure division can provide. Simple but incredibly effective I really got into this match, during the closing stretch especially.

WINNER VIA SUBMISSION ROCKY ROMEO!

This was a really good result as well since out of the two Rocky is the more regular wrestler in ROH and NJPW, and his mission statement of winning the pure championship and taking it around the world is an intriguing possibility to consider.

MAIN EVENT!

Lethal and Gresham VS MexiBlood.

Our main event is easily what one may consider a “dream match” for fans of tag team wrestling! As former ROH tag team champions Jay Lethal and Jonorhan Gresham face off against two thirds of the former trios champions Bandido and Flamita.

This was a fun and frantic tag team match but it was more than just moves like someone might assume, it was about the story of Flamita and Bandido struggling to co-exist after their trios championship loss this past month. Not to mention the fact that Lethal and Gresham have a complicated history themselves over the years.

WINNERS VIA SUBMISSION!

LETHAL AND GRESHAM!

in the end, Mexi-Blood exploded after various miscommunications sprinkled throughout, leading to Bandido tapping out to Lethals Figure-four leglock when Flamita refused to help him. This was a predictable result but one that makes sense. I’m interested to see where this story goes as both luchadors inevitably embark on singles careers. Plus the fact that Lethal and Gresham are now hot on the pursuit of championships held by their stablemates is another interesting wrinkle to the ROH tag division going forward.

Conclusion

Thank you all for reading this article as always your support means a lot to me here. I will be back this Wednesday with NXT coverage as they move to tuesdays nights for the foreseeable future. I hope to see you there and I hope that you enjoyed whatever you watched as we wrap up the best wrestling week of the year!

(Follow me on Twitter at @coolguysince01 for updates on my future projects and articles!)