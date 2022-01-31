The Briscoes announced as the first ever ROH Hall of Fame Inductees

Last week Ring of Honor announced that to celebrate 20 years of promotion that they are starting up the ROH Hall of Fame. In the press (which you can read here) they stated that the first ever inductee and the first of the inaugural hall of fame class would be announced on Monday.

Earlier today ROH announced that the tag team of Jay and Mark Briscoe are the first inductees into the ROH Hall of Fame. These two real life brothers have been with the company since it’s inception back in 2002. They are also the current and record breaking 12 time ROH World Tag Team Champions

Here is the press release via rohwrestling.com:

There couldn’t be a more fitting choice for the first inductees into the ROH Hall of Fame than two athletes who have been in Ring of Honor since Day One and are still at the top of their game 20 years later.

Ring of Honor is proud to welcome Jay and Mark Briscoe into the inaugural class of the ROH Hall of Fame.

On ROH’s debut show, The Era of Honor Begins in 2002, 18-year-old Jay Briscoe, accompanied to the ring by his 17-year-brother Mark, competed in the first singles match in company history.

At Final Battle: End of an Era this past December, the Briscoes defeated The OGK to win the ROH World Tag Team Title for a record 12th time in an epic encounter that was voted the ROH Match of the Year.

The Briscoes are the two most-decorated wrestlers in ROH history and one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

Dem Boys from Sandy Fork, Del., have had success in singles competition as well. Jay Briscoe is a two-time ROH World Champion and one of only five men to regain the title.

The Briscoes also were two-thirds of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions on one occasion. Outside of ROH, they’ve held the prestigious IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title in New Japan Pro Wrestling, as well as tag team championships in several independent promotions.

The Briscoes are not solely defined by their impressive championship resume, however.

They have been the heart and soul of ROH and emblematic of the company’s standard of excellence inside the squared circle.

Whether they were wrestling in front of a couple hundred fans at a rec center or a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden, Jay and Mark Briscoe sacrificed their bodies and gave everything they had to ensure the fans got their money’s worth.

A career retrospective on the Briscoes will be featured on this weekend’s episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling television, and a YouTube special on the Briscoes drops Monday, Feb. 7 on ROH’s YouTube channel .

A special Hall of Fame episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling airs on TV the weekend of March 5.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we will keep you up to date on all the ROH Hall of Fame inductees/inaugural class.

