The Briscoes signed long-term deals with Ring of Honor

Today Tony Khan held a media call for this Saturday’s Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor PPV. 

Khan announced during the media call that former ROH and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes have officially signed long-term deals with Ring of Honor.

This Saturday The Briscoes have a chance to reclaim the ROH World Tag Team Titles as they will be taking on the current champions FTR in a 2 out of 3 falls match. This a rematch from ROH’s Supercard of Honor this past April where FTR defeated The Briscoes to become the champions. 

