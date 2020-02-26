All Elite Wrestling Action Figure Update, Line-ups, and Release Dates

Last Wednesday night the first images of AEW's first action figure line, made by Jazwares and presented by Wicked Cool Toys, were revealed.

The first series named 'Unrivalled' will feature 5 of AEW biggest stars - Matt & Nick Jackson, Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and Cody Rhodes. The line is closely comparable to the WWE Mattel Elite line with an MSRP of 19.99.

AEW Series 1 3 Gallery 3 Images

Series 1 of Unrivalled will be available online in early July, and will also be available at Walmart later that month. At the time of writing, Target do not have this in their quarter 3 line up. Series 1 will also feature some limited edition figures similar to those that Jakks had previously released. Included within these limited editions will be Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Series 2 of Unriveled will feature The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr), Adam "Hangman" Page, Dustin Rhodes, Jon Moxley and MJF. AEW is also releasing their version of the authentic scale ring with a Kenny Omega figure included which has a MSRP of 99.99.

AEW Series 2 4 Gallery 4 Images

One of the more under the rader announcements is the addition of a UFC line, which will follow the same scale as the AEW figures, as well as similar body molds. This weekend we will receive images of the exclusive figures, as well as other items from the line.

AEW is not the only company in the game for new licences right now, as Boss Fight Studios have announced they will be releasing a Lucha line featuring Lucha legends, including Pentagon Jr. and Fenix.

Also, Super 7 have produced the first fully articulate line of NJPW figures which will also be released in July of this year featuring Will Ospreay, Okada, Ishii, and Tanahashi. The MSRP on the NJPW line will be at a 39.99 MSRP price point, with each figure coming with interchangeable heads and hands, entrance gear and title belts.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Super 7 NJPW 4 Gallery 4 Images

A busy (and expensive) time to be a collector! All prices in US Dollars and correct at time of publishing