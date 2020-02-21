Mattel master toy maker for WWE released information and images for their Q3 and Q4 waves of action figures at Toy Fair New York. One of the bigger surprises is that yes Legends are back and Legends series 7 was shown. We are also getting our first 1/12 scale ambulance set in any WWE line ever. The images of The Fiend Bray Wyatt, NoD Mark Henry, flash backs of Natty, Randy Orton Undertaker, John Cena, and Greg The Hammer Valentine are also pictured below. Yes and for the collectors out there that is Bobby Heenan in a Weasel suit. Here are some exclusive photos:



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website