WWE Mattel Elite 77 Wrestling Figures, Prototypes And Information

AJ Styles: The updated color deco on AJ was due, and the details are as well. While this is a prototype notice no chest hair on the figure.

Ronda Rousey: Believe it or not Ronda's figures have sold very well, or Mattel would not continue to make so many. This new release features updated face make up as well as the Raw Women's Championship.

Classy Freddie Blassy (Chase Walmart Exclusive: The first time this figure deco was done was by Jakks and they really made an excellent looking Blassy which was nearly 15 years ago. This Mattel version of Freddie is nothing short of fantastic! From the updated mold it comes with, to the classic cane, to the soft goods jacket....and oh wait the team at Mattel went all the way with the necklace. This figure is a highlight of this set which is high praise as you will see soon.

Ravishing Rick Rude: This Rick Rude figure is something many collectors have been waiting for and Mattel was able to deliver you this figure with not 1, but 2 different deco and gear as Rick Rude is the variant in this set. One the Warrior trunks, the color scheme and deco is crazy. This figure pops just like you would want it to. The chase version of the Rick Rude figure features his Intercontinental Title belt gear. Both figures feature the iconic ravishing robe. While yes there have been other Elite Rick Rude releases, this will still be sought after.

Bray Wyatt The Fiend: This is the most anticipated release in the Elite line in a long long time. This figure has been expedited as fast as possible to get it into the hands of the fans. The Fiend features his head lantern, which the Mattel design team knocked out of the park. The Fiend features those black striped pants and all the deco on his tattoos. Mattel made the mask and sculpt look incredible even though the figure was rushed to production. The Fiend features an extra set of Heel Hurt hands. We should also hold comments of the torso choice of the figure until we see an actual non-proto image.

Viscera: Featuring the Hardcore Title Viscera has that size that makes this figure toyetic. This figure features the look of his oversized coat. Due to the chest articulation hidden under the coat, it will be similar to that Kevin Owens look. The next question is not if, but how long until we see 'Big Daddy V" in a future line up.

Miss Elizabeth Mega Powers: This is the third release of Miss Elizabeth in the Mattel Elite line, and all have featured the same mold and different soft goods dresses. The great thing is there is nothing wrong with that as the figure looks great, don't fix what is not broken and everything works here. The best part is set that timer before we see a Hogan and Macho Mega Powers figures.

Overall Thoughts: While we will hold a true judgment until after the prototypes, this line is a HOME RUN! It provides a little something for everyone in this set and that is always so so important. You get to add to the Ministry of Darkness collection with the recently soon to be released Christian and now you can add Viscera. That Fiend figure will hit triple digits on the secondary market and will sell out everywhere online, buy it early is my advice. The fact Rick Rude is the variant will make sure that figure moves and sells well and it was brilliant. Classy Freddie will join in on the long line of exclusives that have done very well. Miss Elizabeth figures always look great, and then AJ Styles and Ronda Rousey round it out.