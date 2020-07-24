Masters Of The WWE Universe Series 4 & 5 Figures, Comic-Con Massive Reveal

The first-ever virtual Comic-Con is underway & with that, came a MASSIVE release of brand-new WWE Mattel figures.

If you want to check-out the first 3 sets of releases, click below!

Set 1 Release (Including The Fiend)

Set 2 Release (Including Io Shirai)

Set 3 Release (Including 30th Anniversary Undertaker)

Now, lets take a look at the Master's Of The WWE Universe sets!

Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 4, The Fiend

Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 4, Mr T.

Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 4, Seth Rollins

Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 4, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts (with removable face to transform into a snake)

Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 5, Becky Lynch

Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 5, 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper

Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 5, Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat

Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 5, 'Macho Man' Randy Savage

Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 5, Stone Cold Steve Austin & Hulk Hogan (with Snake Mountain ring)

