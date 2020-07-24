Masters Of The WWE Universe Series 4 & 5 Figures, Comic-Con Massive Reveal

The first-ever virtual Comic-Con is underway & with that, came a MASSIVE release of brand-new WWE Mattel figures.
If you want to check-out the first 3 sets of releases, click below!
Set 1 Release (Including The Fiend)
Set 2 Release (Including Io Shirai)
Set 3 Release (Including 30th Anniversary Undertaker)
Now, lets take a look at the Master's Of The WWE Universe sets!
- Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 4, The Fiend
- Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 4, Mr T.
- Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 4, Seth Rollins
- Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 4, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts (with removable face to transform into a snake)
- Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 5, Becky Lynch
- Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 5, 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper
- Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 5, Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat
- Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 5, 'Macho Man' Randy Savage
- Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 5, Stone Cold Steve Austin & Hulk Hogan (with Snake Mountain ring)
Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!