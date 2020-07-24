Masters Of The WWE Universe Series 4 & 5 Figures, Comic-Con Massive Reveal

Masters Of The WWE Universe Series 4 & 5 Figures, Comic-Con Massive Reveal

The first-ever virtual Comic-Con is underway & with that, came a MASSIVE release of brand-new WWE Mattel figures.

If you want to check-out the first 3 sets of releases, click below!

Now, lets take a look at the Master's Of The WWE Universe sets!

  • Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 4, The Fiend
B83BB314-BFAE-40B4-9B05-CD06E84152D9
  • Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 4, Mr T.
18DAE8F0-7CA6-4C7F-8D37-332568AC2F6F
  • Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 4, Seth Rollins
1CA514E5-C438-4BE1-9001-A566B5392910
  • Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 4, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts (with removable face to transform into a snake)
34FE0C69-D602-4B6D-8071-245E5571A66E
812AF28D-68EB-4C45-8421-6D04C524DF10
  • Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 5, Becky Lynch
F3CFC434-62A8-4CC4-BFC8-98CC0808E683
  • Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 5, 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper
blob
  • Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 5, Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat
EBFA27C0-ECF0-4F18-A424-AB0FC84A09DE
  • Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 5, 'Macho Man' Randy Savage
DD132A37-E1A3-444F-95AA-926C520B2202
  • Masters Of The WWE Universe, Set 5, Stone Cold Steve Austin & Hulk Hogan (with Snake Mountain ring)
33DDD231-BF8A-40A4-ABCF-0C689B55F3CD

