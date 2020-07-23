WWE Mattel Figures, Comic-Con Massive Reveal

The first-ever virtual Comic-Con is underway & with that, came a MASSIVE release of brand-new WWE Mattel figures.

Check-out some of the new models from the release!

Ultimate Edition, The Fiend

WWE’s most ominous character is probably the most-hyped of this set of releases. The Ultimate Edition figure includes an alternative head as well as The Fiend Championship belt.

Ultimate Edition, Hollywood, Hulk Hogan

Hollywood, Hulk Hogan makes an appearance in this set of Ultimate Edition figures. In the set, is 2 alternative heads, the NWO World Heavyweight Championship, alternative hands, Hogan’s famous Black & White BOA as well as sunglasses & a Hollywood bandana.

Ultimate Edition, Edge

The Rated R superstar made his long-awaited return to the WWE ring, earlier this year & he also makes a return to the WWE Mattel series with this Ultimate Edition. This figure includes an alternative head as well as alternative hands for his signature pose.

Ultimate Edition, Macho Man, Randy Savage

This Ultimate Edition figure of the Macho Man includes his signature green hat & sunglasses as well as an alternative head.

Elite Collection, WrestleMania 2 Pack, Mr T. & Roddy Piper

This Elite Collection 2-pack includes Mr T. & Roddy Piper from their famous Boxing Match from WrestleMania 2. The set includes alternative regular hands for both figures. The set will also include their Boxing robes but no pictures are yet available.

Elite Collection, Bayley

This Elite Collection Bayley figure is a new version of Bayley, signifying her heel turn. The set includes alternative hands as well as the deflated Bayley Buddy that started her current heel run.

WrestleMania Legends Collection, Chyna, Shawn Michaels, Edge & Goldberg

This WrestleMania Legends set includes Chyna with alternative hands and the WWF Women’s Championship, Shawn Michaels with sunglasses and alternative hands, Edge with alternative hands, a Baseball bat and entrance vest as well as Goldberg with alternative hands and the brand-new Blue, Universal Championship, which makes it’s Mattel debut.

WrestleMania Legends Collection, Paul Ellering

This Paul Ellering WrestleMania Legends collection figure will include the build-a-figure parts for Ellering & Rocko.

