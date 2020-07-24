WWE Mattel Figures, Comic-Con Massive Reveal (Set 2)

The first-ever virtual Comic-Con is underway & with that, came a MASSIVE release of brand-new WWE Mattel figures.

Without further ado, let's get into the second-set!

Elite Collection, Io Shirai

The new Queen of NXT, NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai makes her Mattel debut with her newer gimmick. This Elite Collection figure is complete with her signature entrance jacket and an alternative set of hands.

Elite Collection, Jerry 'The King' Lawler and Mae Young

This 2-pack of Elite Collection figures includes Jerry 'The King' Lawler which includes his signature crown and an alternate set of hands while Mae Young includes a crown, an alternate set of hands and the Mae Young Classic trophy.

Elite Collection, Ricochet

This Elite Collection version of Ricochet includes an alternate set of hands and his signature leather jacket, complete with a hood and a collar on the jacket.

Elite Collection, Bianca Belair

The EST of WWE is here with a brand-new Elite Collection figure. This set includes 2 alternative sets of hands, sunglasses and a headband.

Elite Collection, Alexa Bliss

The former SmackDown Women's Champion and WWE Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss' newest Elite Collection figure is complete with an alternative set of hands with her signature gloves and the debut of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship belt.

Elite Collection, Angel Garza

The newest member of Zelina Vega's stable, Angel Garza makes his debut with this Elite Collection figure which is complete with an alternate set of hands. There are rumors that this set will include his signature pants, yet no word ha been officially made.

Elite Collection, Rhea Ripley

The former NXT Women's Champion, The Nightmare, Rhea Ripley makes her Elite Collection debut. The figure is complete with her signature leather jacket.

Basic Series, Toni Storm

The former NXT UK Women's Champion, Toni Storm's Basic Series figure is here. The set is rumored to include her signature entrance jacket and glove, though no word has been officially made.

Basic Series, Mia Yim

The HBIC of NXT's Basic Series figure is here and makes her Mattel debut.

