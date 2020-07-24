WWE Mattel Figures, Comic-Con Massive Reveal (Set 3)

The first-ever virtual Comic-Con is underway & with that, came a MASSIVE release of brand-new WWE Mattel figures.

Now, let's get into the 3rd set!

Elite Collection, 30th Anniversary Undertaker

2020 is the 30th anniversary of The Undertaker's debut in WWE/WWF and with that, 'The Deadman' gets a specialized 30th anniversary figure which is complete with his famous trench-coat and hat plus an alternate set of hands.

Elite Collection, Seth Rollins

This Elite Collection Seth Rollins comes complete with 2 sets of alternate hands as well as his entrance vest.

Elite Collection Shayna Baszler

The Queen of Spades makes her Elite Collection debut with this figure which is complete with an alternate set of hands which makes her signature pose as well as her entrance neck-towel.

Elite Collection, 'Stunning' Steve Austin

Before he was the rattlesnake, he was stunning. This Elite Collection Stunning Steve Austin comes complete with an alternate set of hands, his entrance vest, a Hollywood film cut-board and a WCW Tag-Team Championship belt.

Elite Collection, British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith

This Elite Collection version of The British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith comes complete with an alternate set of hands as well as his dog, Matilda.

Elite Collection, Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat

This Elite Collection Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat comes complete with an alternate set of hands as well as the WWF Intercontinental Championship belt.

