This week's episode of AEW Dynamite featured a women's tag match with Nyla Rose and Brit Baker taking on Shida and Statlander. During the match Rose was dropped onto Baker's knee and she was helped to the back after the match. It appears that Baker is seeing a specialist on her knee today, the belief from last night is she will not work Double or Nothing this Saturday's. The hope is that she just landed wrong and that surgery isn't required.



Ray Fenix took on Orange Cassidy last night and after the match there was a massive brawl between the Casino Ladder Match competitors. It appears that Fenix may have hurt his hip last night and will also be getting checked out, but knowing Fenix history he will likley still work on Saturday.



Also it appears that Matt Jackson has a rib injury, however as of now I'm under the belief it will not effect Saturday and that he will still work Double or Nothing.

There are currently 2 surprises planned for Double or Nothing. Also all of the final details of the show being worked out.

It appears that Mike Tyson is not only signed on to present the title, but will be involved physically and he will be used more than just to present the title.

AEW continues to test staff and talent for Covid-19 in an attempt to make their work place as safe as possible. You may have noticed different on air talent wearing wrist bands.

Weather is not expected to be an issue for the Stadium Stampede match ths weekend. No rain is expected past 2pm on Saturday and the Stadium Stampede match will be in the upper 80s or low 90s temperatures.