Seth Rollins & The Greater Good: 2021 Royal Rumble Fantasy Booking Alternative

If you selected this link you chose an alternative ending the Royal Rumble conclusion of the match. We will pickup directly where we left off in the story with the final four entrants in the Royal Rumble match. Seth Rollins, Keith Lee, Sheamus and Edge.



Keith Lee would go on and eliminate Sheamus after a failed Brogue Kick attempt and Lee catching Sheamus in mid air and eliminating him. This would lead to both Lee and Edge realizing they are two on one with Seth Rollins.



Edge would actually eliminate Lee by catching him off guard and then they shrug at each other leaving Edge and Rollins as the final two participants in the match.



The lights go out and you suddenly see lots of hooded figures around the ringside. The camera then goes around and you see Ali at the bottom of the ramp and he closes his fist. Suddenly Retribution all go into the ring and begin to beat down Edge. Seth Rollins looks on with just a smile on his face and you hear him scream at the two that this is just for "The Greater Good".



They hold Edge down just as he was held back when Rollins was in the Authority and Rollins hits a curb stomp. Retribution collectively pick Edge up and eliminate him from the Royal Rumble.



Seth Rollins wins the Royal Rumble match!

This would lead to Seth Rollins challenging Goldberg for the WWE Title at WrestleMania. Goldberg earlier in the night would have won the title from Drew McIntyre. Retribution would be there to rid the WWE of the legends of the past and look towards Seth Rollins future and the future is Retribution. This would also allow Ali a potentially big match at WrestleMania against Edge.



Thank you for reading this Fantasy Booking for Seth Rollins winning the Royal Rumble. Let me know your thoughts on Twitter @View_Raw and thanks for becoming a premium member of our website.