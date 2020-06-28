WNW Premium News: Detailed Timeline Of Tessa Blanchard's Negotiations & Update On When Promotions May Return

The following article is part of our premium news section. If you're interested in this news and you're not a premium subscriber, why not give it a try? We put out breaking premium news and backstage news on a frequent basis that we can 100% confirm. If you ARE a premium member, welcome back! Thanks for helping us do what we do!Subscribe for full article

Tessa Blanchard's relationship with Impact over the past few months has obviously been a little challenging. The belief then was that Impact would increase her offer and that she would stay in Impact. This obviously was not the case and she was let go prior to the expiration of her deal. As of tonight we can confirm not only is there one major company pitching Tessa, there is now two.

WWE has become the favorite to land Tessa despite her personal issues that were brought to the surface. It is unknown if the WWE's interest is due to another company wanting her, or the fact that Becky is currently not working and it could help fill a void and Charlotte has an injury. One company actually pitched for Tessa to trash the Impact title or disparage the title on their show. Which is a reason in the release Impact said "stripped of the title".

Due to the current spiking of Coronavirus positive test results in WWE the company is planning to tape into Extreme Rules. The plan is for the company to tape 14 hours of content early this week. WWE also has the RP Building in Lakeland July 24th, July27th, & July 31st building for tapings, whether this happens or not time will tell.

Ring of Honor will not be returning till sometime in mid August. The company recently postponed their last set if tapings.