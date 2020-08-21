WNW Premium News: WWE Already Discussing Enhancing Fan Experience For Thunderdome, Who Is Overseeing Retribution Angles?, What To Expect At Takeover XXX and ROH Returns To Work Notes

The following article is part of our premium news section. If you're interested in this news and you're not a premium subscriber, why not give it a try? We put out breaking premium news and backstage news on a frequent basis that we can 100% confirm. If you ARE a premium member, welcome back! Thanks for helping us do what we do! Subscribe for full article

Thunderdome is here and WWE could not be more excited that it is happening. On Thursday WWE did a trial run with the Thunderdome and after working out some minor issues, most within the company feel it is very unique and something the company needs. There was some minor concerns brought up during the trial run regarding lighting and if it would distract from the in ring action. One thing I was told multiple times was that this will be a work in progress and if a certain angle does not work or is not appealing to fans or production then they will discontinue that angle of look.



Vince McMahon himself has even been in a more up beat mood this week and could be the most excited person to get out of the PC. Vince has pulled no punches with the writing teams and producers for this weekend, wanting nothing else than a clean slate during these unprecedented times and to move forward. For those wondering, other ideas for Summerslam that were discussed if Thunderdome was not finalized by this weekend were, a beach, a boat, an aircraft carrier, and a few others.

The WWE is already looking to enhancing the virtual fan experience and making it the best it can be. WWE's marketing department has been looking at additional perks such as top 10 fans of the show, most excited fan, best reaction and so on. The strategy here is simply, keeping that engagement very high while not spending a ton in extra perks, gifts, or prize packages.



With so many questions regarding the Retribution faction and angle WWE knows that the reveal will have to be a home run, and Vince himself as of today is fully behind the angle. Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon had a strong roll in what Retribution has been doing in all of their angles and have spent more attention to this angle than in most during this year. This itself has led to speculation of Shane McMahon taking over creative for Raw, as he has had his finger directly on the Retribution angle and Raw Underground.



As of this writing the Main Event for Summerslam is set to be the WWE Championship Match between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre.



Regarding the Takeover XXX event everything has been kept very close to the vest with little information being leaked. We are led to believe that as of now only Paul, Shawn and James are the only ones who know intricate details about the show. Also I've been told regarding surprises for Takeover, that's it not a matter of if there will be one, rather how many there will be.



There is zero word on the status of Austin Theory, I have asked several people within WWE and I have no update on his status as of now.



Ring of Honor will begin filming began making sure all talent have had safe quarantine procedures and testing. ROH is going to bring in some surprises for the pure title tournament, however due to Covid-19 procedures and testing we will wait to confirm those names until after the show is filmed. Wrestling fans and ROH will be very very pleased with one of the former Ring of Honor stars returning to the company.