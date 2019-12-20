The latest episode of RawViews is here for your auditory pleasure. Myself and Thomas Fenton bring you fallout from this week in AEW and NXT, what we disliked and liked about both shows and why this was the worst possible week for AEW to put on a bad show. We also discuss TLC's biggest moments, including the rebirth of the YES! Movement. Should Daniel Bryan be the opponent for The Fiend at WrestleMania?



We also discuss MLW and their future as well as their great success in 2019 and the latest WWE signings and who could be next.



https://www.podbean.com/eu/pb-rrnmz-cc0155

