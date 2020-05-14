WNW Podcasts: Smacked Raw Breaks Down AEW Dynamite & NXT 5/13/20

In this weeks Wednesday Wrestling audio breakdown. The Smacked Raw guys take a look at the AEW show.

Hikaru Shida wins Fatal 4 Way match to earn a NO DQ/No Countout title shot against Nyla Rose at Double or Nothing. Best Friends are on fire and just keep winning. Earns Number 1 Contenders Match at Double or Nothing Buy In. Inner Circle challenges The Elite to first ever “Stadium Stampede” Match at Double or Nothing in which The Elite.

They also breakdown the NXT show looking at the falling out of the former NXT Tag Team champions Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher. Also the breaking news from D-Generation X that "In your House" would be returning next month! Finally, the guys also given their thoughts on the reveal of Finn Balor's attacker. You can listen to their podcast below.