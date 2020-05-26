WNW Podcasts: Smacked Raw Podcast Monday Night Raw Review 5/26/20

This week the boys are back at it and they take a look at a loaded Raw from last night. They touch on Apollo Crews becoming the new United States Champion, The Women's Triple Threat, Seth Rollins growing followers and of course the WWE Championship picture with Drew Mcintyre and Bobby Lashley.

But wait there's more! WNW are excited to announce that WWE HOF'er Mick Foley and NXT's Undisputed Era are joining forces for a LIVE Zoom Q&A on May 28th! Tickets are only $17 through EventBrite and 100% of all proceeds will go towards the fantastic "Give Kids The World" initiative! Fans will have the opportunity to ask the team a question LIVE!



This truly is a once in a lifetime event and the best part is that it's all for a good cause! Join us and let's Give Kids The World!