WNW Podcasts: Smacked Raw Smackdown Review 5/15/20

In this episode the Smacked Raw guys review the Smackdown episode which featured the reveal of the IC Tournament Bracket, Announcement of huge matches next week, Otis in the bank and Three of the Four Horsewomen. Make sure to follow them @smackedrawpod and also make sure to subscribe to their YouTube channel.

