Wrestle Deck Announces Official Open Beta Launch

December 8, 2021 – A new mobile game is revolutionizing the Mobile Wrestling Card Collecting Game industry. Today, Idle Worker Games announces the release of Wrestle Deck, a game that brings together wrestlers from the past, present and future, from all over the world, and all major promotions, into one game.

Wrestle Deck launches with 5 unique wrestling promotions from around the United States, including the World Famous Monster Factory as the official, in-game training facility. The game also revolutionizes the way rosters are built, including Legends such as Jazz, Justin Credible, and Ricky Morton, and blends them with stars of today and tomorrow from nearly every major promotion in the world.

Developed by Idle Worker Games, Wrestle Deck is the next step for card-collecting games in the genre. It features the strategic elements of turn based RPG games, provides an engaging card collection mechanic, and allows wrestling matches complete with move selection, all creating a competitive and fresh mobile wrestling game. Fans will take on many different roles in this game. Be a General Manager, deciding who will be included in the locker room. Act as Manager, deciding who will be in which stable. Be the Wrestler, deciding which moves to use to defeat opponents.

Download on Apple & Android devices today!

About Wrestle Deck

Founded by Raymond Cook and Stephen Moree, Wrestle Deck is a new and exciting professional wrestling card-collecting game headlined by Lio Rush, Fuego Del Sol, Justin Credible, Jazz, Ricky Morten, JD Drake, Alex Zayne, Rachael Ellering, and Ace Austin. Wrestle Deck is offering an alternative to traditional Card Collecting Wrestling Games, with a growing roster of world-class male and female wrestlers that are a representation of the past and future of wrestling. The game can be downloaded on Android and Apple devices on December 8th, 2021.

