Bobby Fish is #ALLELITE and AJ Lee Makes Return to Wrestling for Women of Wrestling Relaunch

Tonight we got some huge big news coming out of the wrestling industry. We saw former NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish challenge newly crowned TNT Champion Sammy Guevara for the the TNT Title. Plus we had saw a press conference being held for the relaunch of WOW aka Women of Wrestling in 2022.

The first huge news comes from AEW Dynamite as Bobby Fish has signed with the company and is now #ALLELITE.

The second huge announcement from tonight is that during the WOW press conference to announce their 2022 relaunch we saw the return of AJ Mendez fka AJ Lee.

AJ will not be returning to the ring though, however she will try her hand in the booth. It was announced at the press conference by AJ herself that she will be a color commentator for the promotion.

