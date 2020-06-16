BREAKING* EVOLVE Wrestling Ceasing Operations Due To Pandemic

According to PWTorch, EVOLVE Wrestling's Vice President, Gabe Sapolsky sent a company wide message via FaceBook, that the promotion has no plans to run any events at this time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that's seemingly changing by the minute.

It's worth to not that EVOLVE's parent company, WWN will continue to operate as of this writing.

The company held it's 10th anniversary show on in July of last year on the WWE Network and featured superstars such as NXT Champion, Adam Cole, Matt Riddle, Drew Gulak, Austin Theory and Akira Tozawa.

