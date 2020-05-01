BREAKING* Florida Governor Announces Wrestling Events Can Be Held With Fans In Attendance

Breaking News in the Wrestling world, this morning as Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis announced at a COVID-19 briefing that sporting events such as WWE and AEW's weekly shows, fans are allowed into the building as long as the venue is at a maximum of 25% capacity.

The guidelines mandate that this can start as early as next Monday night, with Monday Night RAW, from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

AEW is also taping all of their events at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

This is huge news and also means that AEW can allow fans into the arena for their big Double or Nothing PPV, May 23rd.

