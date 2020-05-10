BREAKING* Former WWE Champion Arrested Following Heinous Accusations

Breaking news from around the world of Pro Wrestling, former-WWE Champion, Alberto Del Rio (real name Jose Alberto Rodriguez) has been arrested following a sexual assault claim by a woman in the San Antonio, Texas area.

The victim claims Del Rio slapped her several times and threatened to bring her infant son to a deserted road and leave him there if she didn't put on skimpy clothes and dance for him while he performed sexual acts.

For more on the story, click the tweet from News 4 in San Antonio, Texas, below!

Del Rio has been accused on several occasions for numerous horrific crimes including domestic violence against former WWE Divas' Champion, Paige as well as most recently for getting into a fight at a bar and injuring several people.

This is yet again, another disgusting claim against Del Rio and let's all hope if this incident is true, he finally gets put away for a very, very long time.

