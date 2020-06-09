BREAKING* MLW Signs Streaming Deal with DAZN

According to PWInsider, MLW and DAZN have agreed to a streaming deal which will make MLW the first Professional Wrestling company to have a deal with sports streaming powerhouse, DAZN.

MLW Fusion episodes as well as the complete MLW Opera Cup event are already available for streaming on the platform and MLW will be rolled into DAZN’s linear programming schedule.

Important to note that when MLW resumes live events, DAZN will be carrying some of that content, LIVE. This would also give MLW the platform to broadcast live PPV specials on DAZN.

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.

WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.

