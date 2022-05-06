Former NXT and RAW Tag Team Champions Planning Return to Pro Wrestling

Former NXT and RAW Tag Team Champions and disciples of Seth Rollins, The Authors of Pain are planning to return to pro wrestling.

Akam and Rezar rose to prominence when they said with WWE back in 2016 and made their TV debut in June of the same year. 7 months later they defeated DIY to capture the NXT Tag Titles and hold them for 203 days.

They would eventually get called up to the main roster and capture the RAW tag team titles. In 2020 they aligned with Seth Rollins before Rezar suffered a bicep injury and were released in September.

According to a report from Fightful Select while they are looking to make their return there is no word on which promotion they are eyeing.

