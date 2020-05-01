Friday Afternoon News Update (5/1) - Florida Governor Announces When Fans Can Return to Arenas, NXT Star Thinks WWE Should Have an Off-season and ROH Cancels Upcoming Events

Gathering any newsworthy stories for you that you may have missed, this morning, here is your afternoon Pro Wrestling news update from Wrestling News World!

- As previously reported by Wrestling News World, Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis announced during his daily COVID-19 presser, this morning, that fans can begin to return to arenas for sporting events in the state of Florida, as early as next week. The only mandate is that the venue can't be held more than 25% to it's capacity.

- One half of the NXT Tag-Team Champions, Pete Dunne spoke with TalkSport and said the following about the current restrictions that come with the Coronavirus:

"I think it's a much needed break in a way". Dunne would continue, "I think for years and years we talked about maybe, is there a way that Wrestling could have kind-of an off-season. I think this is a good trial for that for some of us. To be able to be back in England with my family and being able to train a bit differently to how I would if I was on the road Wrestling all the time."



Dunne is currently stuck in England and unable to travel to America due to the travel restrictions from the Coronavirus and last appeared on NXT on March 11th.

- Ring of Honor announced, this morning that they are cancelling all of their events through the month of June due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the statement from ROH, below:

ROH Cancels All June Live Events

Maintaining the commitment to making the health and safety of our fans and personnel the top priority during the COVID-19 crisis, Ring of Honor has cancelled all live events that had been scheduled for June.

The cancelled shows include live events in Dallas (June 5 at Gilley's Dallas) and San Antonio (June 6 at The Aztec Theatre) in addition to the Best in the World pay-per-view in Baltimore (June 19 at UMBC Event Center).

Ticket-holders for the Dallas event will receive a refund via the credit card they made the purchase with. Anyone who purchased a ticket to the San Antonio or Baltimore events through Ticketmaster with a credit card will receive an automatic refund. Those who purchased a ticket with cash directly from the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio or UMBC Event Center box office in Baltimore will need to contact the venues about a refund.

Ring of Honor appreciates your understanding through these difficult times as everyone does their part in helping stop the spread of the virus. ROH will continue to provide timely updates related to live touring plans going forward.

The entire ROH staff, talent and partners remain committed to providing daily and weekly content on all platforms. Please stay tuned to all ROH digital channels and ROHWrestling.com to keep up with the "Best Professional Wrestling on the Planet."

