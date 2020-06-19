Friday Morning News Update (6/19) - WWE Announces Title Match For This Monday Night's RAW, Chris Jericho Reveals Original Plans For Mike Tyson in AEW and WWE Announces Minor Injuries To A Pair Of NXT Superstars

Here to bring you up-to-speed on the news in the world of Pro Wrestling, here is your morning news update from WNW!

WWE Announces Title Match For This Monday Night's RAW

WWE announced, last night that RAW Women's Champion, Asuka will defend her title against 11-time Champion, Charlotte Flair, on this Monday night's episode of RAW.

Chris Jericho Reveals Original Plans For Mike Tyson in AEW

Chris Jericho had the rest of The Inner Circle (Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz) on his 'Talk is Jericho' podcast and the group discussed several topics, but most notably talked about the confrontation with Mike Tyson and several former-MMA fighters as well as Actor, Mike Gooch.

Listen to the clip, below!

WWE Announces Injuries To Drake Maverick and Candice LeRae

In what is normal for WWE to do after a scuffle on the previous night's show, last night, WWE announced the following injuries to Drake Maverick and Candice LeRae after the both of them got attacked during different segments, on Wednesday night's edition of WWE NXT:

Drake Maverick - Awaiting test results, no timetable for his return

Candice LeRae - Face and Back lacerations, not expected to miss any time

