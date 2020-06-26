Friday Morning News Update (6/26) - IMPACT Wrestling Issues Statement On Tessa Blanchard's Termination, X-Division Championship Match Set For IMPACT Slammiversary and An Extra That Attended WWE TV Tapings Confirms He's Tested Positive For The Virus

Here to bring you up-to-speed on the news in the world of Pro Wrestling, here is your morning news update from WNW!

IMPACT Wrestling Issues Statement On Tessa Blanchard's Termination

It was reported, late last night that IMPACT Wrestling has stripped Tessa Blanchard of the IMPACT World Championship and terminated her contract with the company.

IMPACT then issued the following statement:

"IMPACT Wrestling has confirmed that it has terminated its relationship with Tessa Blanchard and stripped her of the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship."

IMPACT Wrestling Announces X-Division Championship Match For Slammiversary

IMPACT has announced that X-Division Champion, Willie Mack will defend his title against Chris Bey at Slammiversary on July 18th.

An Extra Used For WWE TV Tapings Has Announced That He's Tested Positive For COVID-19

An extra that was used for the last round of WWE TV tapings, last week, 'The Ultimate Pusher', Tyreke who is best known for being the manager if several Wrestlers in MLW, has confirmed via his Twitter account that he's tested positive for COVID-19.

He's since then deleted the tweet, but here's what he said:

"WWE has just informed me that I tested positive for COVID-19 ???????"

- The Ultimate Pusher, Tyreke (@TheRealTTR15)

