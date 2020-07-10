Friday Morning News Update (7/10) - WWE Champion Welcomes First Child and Tony Khan Says AEW Beat NXT In Ratings Battle

Here to bring you up-to-speed of the news from around the Pro Wrestling world...here is your morning news update from WNW!

Angelo Dawkins and Wife Welcome Their First Child

One-half of the RAW Tag-Team Champions, Angelo Dawkins and his wife welcomed their first child to the world, late last night!

We at WNW extend our biggest congratulations to the happy new parents!

Dawkins shared the following pictures, celebrating the birth!

Tony Khan Says AEW Beat NXT In Ratings

Despite NXT defeating AEW (759,000 viewers to 714,000 viewers) this week in their weekly ratings battle, AEW President, Tony Khan says that AEW had more viewers in the key demographic, which is 'all that matters'.

See what the AEW President had to say on Twitter, last night:

