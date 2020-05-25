Government Allowing Pro Athletes to Travel Internationally

This evening CNN broke news that some sports leagues are being granted an exemption to allow some athletes to return to work in the United States. As of this writing it's unknown if Profession Wrestling will be added or included in this list. We have reached out for comment on the status of Professional Wrestlers under this exemption.



The current list of organizations receiving the exemption are as follows:



Major League Baseball

National Basketball Association

Women’s National Basketball Association

Professional Golfers’ Association Tour

Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour

National Hockey League

Association of Tennis Professionals

Women's Tennis Association

