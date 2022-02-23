Legendary Wrestler Rikishi Joins Forces With AnimeHipHop To Create Comic Book
Yesterday it was announced by a media production company by the name of AnimeHipHop that they have teamed up with WWE Legend Rikishi to create a comic book entitled “Kishi And The Island of Dreams.”
According to the press release the comic book is scheduled to be released this summer.
Here is the press release:
