Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Confirm IMPACT Wrestling Signing, Will Appear At Slammiversary

One of the most popular tag-teams in the world of Pro Wrestling, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson have announced on their ‘Talk n Shop’ YouTube channel that they have indeed signed with IMPACT Wrestling & will appear at the company’s big Slammiversary PPV, tomorrow night.

The ‘Good Brothers’ were released from WWE, earlier this year & have been rumored to sign with IMPACT Wrestling for the past couple of months after speculation on possibly going to AEW or back to New Japan.

The pair went in-depth on declining an offer from AEW to appear on the first ever episode of AEW Dynamite to instead agree to a new ‘massive’ deal from WWE, in 2019.

The former multiple-time IWGP & WWE Tag-Team Champions announced that they signed 2-year deals with IMPACT Wrestling. The deal will allow them to work dates with New Japan Pro Wrestling if they wish.

