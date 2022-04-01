Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow Results 3.31.22
Once again WrestleCon brought back it’s signature Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow. The show featured wrestling from many different promotions such as Impact Wrestling and ROH just to name a few and tons of big time independent names such as Biff Busick, Mia Yim, Athena and more.
Here are the full results:
Bandido defeated Mike Bailey
Mia Yim defeated Athena
Tomohiro Ishii defeated Timothy Thatcher
Taya Valkyrie defeated Johnny WrestleCon
Rey Horus, Michael Oku and Laredo Kid defeated Josh Alexander, Ace Austin and Black Taurus
Minoru Suzuki defeated Biff Busick
Team Onita(Atsushi Onita, Ricky Morton, Robert Gibson, Juice Robinson and Colt Cabana) w/Super Leather defeated Team PCO(PCO, Jimmy Wang Yang, Barry Horowitz, Dirty Dango and nZo) w/Summer Rae
The Briscoes defeated The Rottweilers
