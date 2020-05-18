MLW and Richard Holliday Ink Multi-Year Deal

Announced just moments ago, MLW has came to an agreement to a long-term deal with Caribbean Champion, Richard Holliday.

MLW released the following statement on the extension with Holliday:

MLW CEO, Court Bauer had the following to say on the deal:

“Richard has become a staple of MLW and its telecasts, helping to lead the charge in representing the league as a world class homegrown athlete. He is a dynastic competitor with qualities you seldom find. MLW is ecstatic to continue to feature Richard Holliday for years to come.”

The man, himself, Richard Holliday commented:

“Anytime you’re making a decision for your future, all aspects in regards to it must be considered. MLW checked all of the boxes in terms of opportunity, presentation, creative process, and upwards mobility. Other offers were presented, and of course taken into consideration, but remaining with MLW felt like the best decision for me.”

