MLW Announces Signing Of Calvin Tankman

Earlier this morning, MLW announced the signing of Calvin Tankman to a multi-year deal.
Tankman is a former Divison-1 Football player. Tankman last appeared at GCW's return event, this past weekend.
MLW CEO, Court Bauer released a statement on the signing:
“Calvin caught my eye for his athletic explosiveness and versatility as a competitor. There isn’t anyone like Calvin Tankman in the sport today and it is our privilege to share this extraordinary competitor with the world.”
Tankman then had the following to say:
“I’ve been waiting for an opportunity to show what I can do at the next level and MLW has given me that opportunity. I want the money, championships, and everything MLW has to offer and I don’t care who I have to go through to get it. It doesn’t matter if it’s Fatu, Hammerstone, or anyone else on the roster when I step in the ring, I’m going to prove that I’m one of the best young wrestler in the world.”
Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of the latest news from around the world in Pro Wrestling! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!