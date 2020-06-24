MLW Announces Signing Of Calvin Tankman

Earlier this morning, MLW announced the signing of Calvin Tankman to a multi-year deal.

Tankman is a former Divison-1 Football player. Tankman last appeared at GCW's return event, this past weekend.

MLW CEO, Court Bauer released a statement on the signing:

“Calvin caught my eye for his athletic explosiveness and versatility as a competitor. There isn’t anyone like Calvin Tankman in the sport today and it is our privilege to share this extraordinary competitor with the world.”

Tankman then had the following to say:

“I’ve been waiting for an opportunity to show what I can do at the next level and MLW has given me that opportunity. I want the money, championships, and everything MLW has to offer and I don’t care who I have to go through to get it. It doesn’t matter if it’s Fatu, Hammerstone, or anyone else on the roster when I step in the ring, I’m going to prove that I’m one of the best young wrestler in the world.”

