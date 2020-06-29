Monday Afternoon News Update (6/29) - Kevin Owens Releases Heartfelt Statement (Video), Stu Bennett Comments On If He'd Join AEW or Return To WWE and Arn Anderson Takes A Jab at Chris Jericho

Here to bring you up-to-speed on the news of the day in the world of Pro Wrestling...here is your afternoon news update from WNW!

Kevin Owens Release Heartfelt Video About COVID-19

Former WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens took to Twitter to releade the following video about COVID-19:

Stu Bennett Comments on If He'd Ever Join AEW or Return To WWE

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Stu Bennet (FKA, Wade Barrett) recently spoke with 'Comic Book Movie' and had the following to say on the topic of him ever going to AEW or returning to WWE:

"Part of my issue is that I'm close to 40 now. I'm 40 in two months, so the prospect of going back and working a full-time professional wrestling schedule isn't particularly high on my agenda at the moment. That might change. It was very kind of Cody to say that, I'm still very good friends with Cody. We've been tight for ten plus years, and he's done an amazing job with AEW. I am really excited about the explosion in opportunities in the professional wrestling world."

"I work for NWA currently as a commentator, and there's Ring of Honor which a friend of mine Marty Scurll is running the moment, obviously IMPACT has done some great stuff recently and grown from the ashes of where they were years ago, and then there's all the Japanese stuff, and there's some good stuff going on in the UK too."

"When I left there, I was of the opinion that I was done with working there," Bennett said. "I was pretty angry with a couple of people from when I was working there and when I left, a couple of people in management. I think time is a great healer, shall we say, and I certainly don't have much anger left in me in regards to that now. Similarly, I don't feel like I have an automatic affiliation with the company itself or the people who work there."

"It's not like I have any ingrained loyalty where I have to jump the second they call me, for example. If there were to be an offer, I would approach it as a normal business decision if it was an offer from AEW or Ring or Honor or New Japan, or anything like that. It's simply a business decision: is it worth it, do I like the offer, do I like the pitch, do I believe what I'm being pitched is actually going to happen? That's another big one. I would approach anything that came my way, the same I would from any other company to be honest with you."

Arn Anderson Responds To Chris Jericho Saying The Inner Circle Is Better Than The Four Horsemen

Arn Anderson on his podcast, 'The Arn Podcast' recently responded to Chris Jericho's claims that The Inner Circle is better than The Four Horsemen:

"Picking his spots, because he knows we can't do anything about it. I don't think history will shake out and prove that to be true but Chris is confident in his crew and they are a very talented bunch of guys. It's hard to argue their success is not well earned and appreciated by all the rest of us that have been around for a while but to try and compare it to the original Horsemen or the version with Barry? I don't think so."

