Here to bring you everything you may have missed in the world of Pro Wrestling, here is your Monday afternoon news update from WNW!

Sarah Logan Announces Pregnancy

Recently released WWE superstar, Sarah Logan has announced that she's pregnant with her and one-half of the Viking Raiders, Erik's first child.

The happy couple announced the pregnancy on their YouTube channel, 'Wild and Free TV', this morning, which you can see below!

The WNW staff send a huge congratulations to the expecting couple!

United States Championship Belt Getting New Design

According to multiple sources and confirmed by WNW, the United States Championship belt is getting a new design. You can expect the new strap to be unveiled, tonight on Monday Night RAW.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful says that the title redesign has been in the works for awhile now.

Rey Mysterio's WWE Contract Status

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Rey Mysterio's WWE contract has expired and has been working on a 'handshake basis' with the company for awhile. Mysterio could technically pop up on any Wrestling show without having an legal action taken against him, although we all know how one certain man with the initials VKM would feel about that.

