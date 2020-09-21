Monday Afternoon News Update (9/21/20) - AEW Announces Signing Of Serena Deeb and WWE Files Trademark Hinting At NXT TakeOver Change

Earlier this month, Serena Deeb made her TV debut with AEW, in a losing effort to NWA Women’s Champion, Thunder Rosa but gained the attention of many with her great outing against one of the very best in the world and apparently did enough to impress Tony Khan & company, because earlier today, All Elite Wrestling officially announced the signing of Deeb.

Deeb is a former 10-time Women’s Champion in several Independent Wrestling promotions, most notably gaining the OVW Women’s Championship on 6 occasions.

In other news, WWE filed a trademark for ‘Takeoff To TakeOver’, hinting at a possible change for the NXT TakeOver Kickoff show name or perhaps another NXT weekly special that they’ve been doing recently with The Great American Bash and Super Tuesday specials.

It’s not mentioned, however if that will be the official use of the term.

Here’s the filing:

International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media: providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

The company also filed the trademark for the use of merchandise in addition to filing for the phrase itself.

International Class 025: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas

