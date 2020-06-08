Monday Evening News Update (6/8) - Major WWE Backlash Match Already Filmed, Title Match Added to WWE Backlash and SmackDown Superstar Undergoes Character Change

Here to bring you up-to-speed on all of the happenings in the world of Professional Wrestling, here is your evening news update from WNW!

It’s been confirmed by WNW that the big rematch between Edge and Randy Orton, set for this Sunday’s WWE Backlash PPV event was filmed, last week and was told to run around a half hour and was extremely fundamental, playing off of the billing of being “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”.

WWE took to their social media accounts, this afternoon to announce that the newly crowd WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Bayley and Sasha Banks will defend their titles in a Triple-Threat Tag-Team Match, this Sunday at Backlash against the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross as well as Billie Kay and Peyton Royce of the IIconics.

Just over a month after losing her bid at the SmackDown Women’s Championship against reigning-Champion, Bayley at Money in The Bank, Tamina Snuka has appeared to have undergone a gimmick change.

Watch the very chilling, cryptic video that she posted, this afternoon, below.

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.

